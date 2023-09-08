Cruelty to animals causing landslips, says IIT-Director

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 7

A small video clip went viral on social media here in which Director of the IIT- Mandi Laxmidhar Behera is heard saying that diet has a symbiotic relationship with environmental degradation. The Director, it seems, was addressing the students of the institute.

“Become a good human being. What you have to do is not to eat meat. Himachal Pradesh will witness a significant downfall if innocent animals are butchered. Diet has a symbiotic relationship with the degradation of the environment, which you cannot see now but it will happen. It is having mass landslides and so many other things, cloudbursts, that you see again and again, these all are the effects of the cruelty to animals,” the video states.

The Director is being trolled for his comments on social media like Twitter, where people are terming him a superstitious person despite being a scientist. However, it is not clear on which topic the Director was delivering his lecture to the students.

A few years ago, the Director had stirred a controversy by claiming that he drove out evil spirits from his friend’s house at Chennai by chanting holy mantras in 1993.

Repeated attempts to contact the Director, IIT, for his comments proved futile. It is learnt from his office that he was busy in the Janmashtami celebrations today.

#Mandi #Social Media