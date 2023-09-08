Cruelty to animals causing landslips, says IIT-Director

Mandi, September 7
A small video clip went viral on social media here in which Director of the IIT- Mandi Laxmidhar Behera is heard saying that diet has a symbiotic relationship with environmental degradation. The Director, it seems, was addressing the students of the institute.
“Become a good human being. What you have to do is not to eat meat. Himachal Pradesh will witness a significant downfall if innocent animals are butchered. Diet has a symbiotic relationship with the degradation of the environment, which you cannot see now but it will happen. It is having mass landslides and so many other things, cloudbursts, that you see again and again, these all are the effects of the cruelty to animals,” the video states.
The Director is being trolled for his comments on social media like Twitter, where people are terming him a superstitious person despite being a scientist. However, it is not clear on which topic the Director was delivering his lecture to the students.
A few years ago, the Director had stirred a controversy by claiming that he drove out evil spirits from his friend’s house at Chennai by chanting holy mantras in 1993.
Repeated attempts to contact the Director, IIT, for his comments proved futile. It is learnt from his office that he was busy in the Janmashtami celebrations today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea
Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...
Kolkata: Director, principal, cook of safe home 'raped' minor girl for 10 years; arrested
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...