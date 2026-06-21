DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Crusher operators along Beas asked to relocate equipment, workers before onset of monsoon

Crusher operators along Beas asked to relocate equipment, workers before onset of monsoon

The move is aimed at preventing loss of life and property

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A stone crusher along the Beas river in Jaisinghpur subdivision.
Advertisement

Keeping in view the approaching monsoon season, SDM Sanjeev Thakur has directed all crusher units operating along the banks of the Beas river and other rivulets in Jaisinghpur subdivision to take adequate safety measures and shift their machinery and labourers to safer locations before the onset of rains.

Advertisement

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Bairwa had issued similar instructions earlier. The SDM warned crusher operators that water levels in rivers and seasonal streams can rise suddenly during the monsoon, posing a serious threat to life and property.

Advertisement

The administration has made it clear that any negligence in complying with these directions will be the sole responsibility of the crusher owners.

Advertisement

SDM Sanjeev Thakur said if any untoward incident or accident occurs during the monsoon due to failure to follow the prescribed safety measures, the concerned crusher unit and its owner would be held accountable.

The administration has further warned that strict action will be taken against violators under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. Such action may include the sealing of crusher units found operating in violation of the safety guidelines. The move is aimed at preventing loss of life and property during the monsoon season, when flash floods and sudden rise in water levels are common in riverbeds and streamside areas where many crusher units are located.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts