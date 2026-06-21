Crusher operators along Beas asked to relocate equipment, workers before onset of monsoon

Keeping in view the approaching monsoon season, SDM Sanjeev Thakur has directed all crusher units operating along the banks of the Beas river and other rivulets in Jaisinghpur subdivision to take adequate safety measures and shift their machinery and labourers to safer locations before the onset of rains.

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Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Bairwa had issued similar instructions earlier. The SDM warned crusher operators that water levels in rivers and seasonal streams can rise suddenly during the monsoon, posing a serious threat to life and property.

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The administration has made it clear that any negligence in complying with these directions will be the sole responsibility of the crusher owners.

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SDM Sanjeev Thakur said if any untoward incident or accident occurs during the monsoon due to failure to follow the prescribed safety measures, the concerned crusher unit and its owner would be held accountable.

The administration has further warned that strict action will be taken against violators under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. Such action may include the sealing of crusher units found operating in violation of the safety guidelines. The move is aimed at preventing loss of life and property during the monsoon season, when flash floods and sudden rise in water levels are common in riverbeds and streamside areas where many crusher units are located.