Cryptocurrency scam: 10 properties of accused worth Rs 25 cr attached

Mohali, January 10
The Administrative Secretary of Department of Finance, Punjab Government, who is the competent authority, has given the go-ahead to attach 10 properties worth Rs 25 crores of HP cryptocurrency scam accused Subhash Sharma in Zirakpur today.
This is the first such instance of attaching properties under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, in Punjab, said Dera Bassi ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia. As many as 13 bighas, 7 biswas and 334 yard land in seven chunks in Nabha Sahib village and three plots in VIP Enclave, VIP Road have been attached, Ahluwalia said.
Subhash Sharma of Mandi had bought these pieces of lands from December 1, 2020 to May 11, 2023 in his, wife Romita Kashyap and co-accused Hem Raj’s name. Sharma is absconding.
A case under sections 406, 420, 120-B of the IPC and 4, 5, 12, 18, 76 Chit Fund Act and sections 21, 23 of the BUDS Act was registered at the Zirakpur police station on September 1, 2023.
