Himachal Chief Secretary for speedy forest nod to NHAI projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

Chief Secretary RD Dhiman yesterday directed officials to ensure speedy disposal of various matters related to land acquisition and forest clearance for the projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He presided over a meeting to review maintenance of various highways and ongoing projects of the NHAI. He discussed the issue of maintenance of various highways necessitated due to heavy monsoon rainfall and directed the NHAI and the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the repair work on a war footing.

Dhiman expressed concern over heavy landslides on the Parwanoo-Shimla road and requested the NHAI to take up the slope protection work. Principal Secretary, PWD, Bharat Khera apprised the Chief Secretary about various ongoing NHAI projects and the details of the works being undertaken by the NH-PWD.

NHAI member Manoj Kumar, who is on a two-day tour, also attended the meeting. The Parwanoo-Shimla, Shimla-Mataur, Mandi-Pathankot, Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh and Kiratpur–Manali highways are being widened to four lanes.

Manoj said that the slope protection work would be taken up on priority and completed before the next monsoon.

