CS urges locals to report forest fires promptly

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today chaired a review meeting on enhancing forest fire prevention measures across the state. While emphasising the invaluable importance of forests, the Chief Secretary (CS) underscored the collective responsibility of the public and administration to safeguard this natural wealth. The CS highlighted the role of public participation and awareness in controlling forest fires. He urged local communities to actively engage in extinguishing forest fires and advised them to report any signs of smoke or fire to the nearest Forest Department office or emergency services via toll-free numbers — 1077 and 1070.

He also stressed the need to avoid activities that could trigger fires, such as discarding burning cigarettes, unauthorised campfires and using fireworks near forested areas.

He said several proactive steps, including provision of multi-utility vehicles, blower bags and deployment of drone surveillance in critical forest areas, have been taken by the department.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla