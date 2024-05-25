CS urges locals to report forest fires promptly

Shimla, May 24
Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today chaired a review meeting on enhancing forest fire prevention measures across the state. While emphasising the invaluable importance of forests, the Chief Secretary (CS) underscored the collective responsibility of the public and administration to safeguard this natural wealth. The CS highlighted the role of public participation and awareness in controlling forest fires. He urged local communities to actively engage in extinguishing forest fires and advised them to report any signs of smoke or fire to the nearest Forest Department office or emergency services via toll-free numbers — 1077 and 1070.
He also stressed the need to avoid activities that could trigger fires, such as discarding burning cigarettes, unauthorised campfires and using fireworks near forested areas.
He said several proactive steps, including provision of multi-utility vehicles, blower bags and deployment of drone surveillance in critical forest areas, have been taken by the department.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...