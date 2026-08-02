For 1st time, Palampur institute grows Netherlands’ peony flower in India

Scientists at the CSIR–Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, have successfully cultivated the Netherlands-origin peony flower in India for the first time. Advertisement

The achievement follows nearly four years of research and field trials. The peony plants have flowered successfully at the institute’s experimental farm in Palampur, producing white and pink blossoms.

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To assess the crop's commercial viability under Indian conditions, CSIR-IHBT has initiated field trials in the high-altitude regions of Ladakh, Lahaul and Nainital, where farmers have planted peony tubers. Scientists believe these cold-climate areas offer ideal conditions for commercial cultivation.

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CSIR-IHBT Director Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav described the development as a historic milestone achieved after years of dedicated research. He said the technology could provide a new source of income for farmers in Himalayan states while reducing India's dependence on imported flowers.

Dr Bhavya Bhargava , Principal Scientist, Floriculture Division, said a peony plant takes around four years to establish before it begins commercial flowering. Once established, however, it can continue producing high-quality flowers for 25 to 30 years, making it a profitable long-term crop.

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He said successful introduction of the peony could significantly improve the income of farmers in cold and mountainous regions by reducing dependence on imported flowers. If the ongoing field trials prove successful, the crop could transform floriculture in India’s temperate regions.

Peonies are among the world’s most sought-after ornamental flowers and are extensively used in luxury weddings, bouquets, floral arrangements and high-end decorative events. India currently imports most of its peony flowers from the Netherlands, making them expensive because of transportation and import costs.

Imported peonies retail at around Rs 300-400 per stem in India. Scientists estimate that domestic cultivation could reduce prices to Rs 100-150 per stem, making the flowers more affordable while opening a new commercial floriculture sector for Indian farmers.

The successful cultivation marks an important step towards developing high-value flower production in the Himalayan region and reducing India’s dependence on imported ornamental flowers.