CSIR-IHBT develops indigenous technique for peony cultivation

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, has successfully developed a comprehensive agro-technology package for the cultivation of peony flowers (Paeonia lactiflora) under Indian agro-climatic conditions.

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The achievement is being seen as a significant step towards reducing India’s heavy dependence on imported peony flowers, which are currently sourced predominantly from European countries such as the Netherlands, France and Italy. The initiative forms part of the CSIR Floriculture Mission, a national programme aimed at promoting high-value floriculture, crop diversification and enhancing farmers’ income through scientific interventions.

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Official sources said the CSIR-IHBT had collaborated with two private companies to introduce elite planting material and standardise cultivation practices suited to Indian climatic conditions. The extensive trials conducted at the institute’s experimental fields in Palampur have successfully established protocols for acclimatisation, planting, nutrient management and flowering cycles of this high-value ornamental crop.

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“Peony cultivation requires specific climatic conditions, particularly cold winters and mild summers, which are ideally available in the mid- and high-hill regions of the Himalayas. Our research has demonstrated that these flowers can be grown successfully in such regions with proper scientific management,” Dr Yadav said.

Peonies are among the most prized ornamental flowers in the global floriculture market due to their large blooms, vibrant colours and long vase life. They are in high demand for weddings, luxury floral arrangements and export markets, often fetching prices exceeding rupees 500 per stem depending on quality and season. At present, India relies almost entirely on imports to meet domestic demand, especially in metropolitan cities.

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Scientists at the CSIR-IHBT believe that the successful domestication of peony cultivation could open up lucrative opportunities for farmers, particularly in the hill districts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and parts of the northeastern states. The crop’s high market value, coupled with its suitability to colder climates, makes it an attractive alternative to traditional crops, thereby supporting diversification and increasing farm incomes.

The initiative is expected to not only reduce import dependency but also position India as an emerging player in the global floriculture trade. With sustained support and adoption, peony cultivation could soon become a high-income enterprise for farmers in the Himalayan region, contributing to rural livelihoods and the overall growth of the floriculture industry.