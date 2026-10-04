CSIR-IHBT experts visit Assam village, assess apple plant growth

The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, is driving rural transformation in Junakimondal village of Jorhat district in Assam under the CSIR’s “Smart Village” mission, aligned with the Central Government’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

As part of the initiative aimed at promoting sustainable rural development through targeted technological interventions, a team of experts from the CSIR-IHBT, Palampur, visited the village from September 29 to October 1 to assess the progress of various interventions and strengthen engagement with the local community.

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During the visit, the team collected the growth performance data from the one-year-old plantation of low-chill apple varieties introduced in the village last year. The assessment focused on their field performance and adaptability to the local agro-climatic conditions.

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The scientists also provided the farmers with hands-on guidance on essential orchard management practices, including pruning, nutrient management and pest-control measures, to improve plant health and productivity.

In another significant intervention aimed at livelihood diversification, more than 40 women farmers were imparted practical training in dry-flower technology. The training focused on preparing value-added dry-flower artefacts, enabling the participants to acquire skills that can potentially help them convert locally available flowers into marketable products and create additional sources of income.

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The initiative seeks to demonstrate how scientific knowledge and appropriate technologies can be adapted to local conditions to strengthen rural livelihoods and promote sustainable economic opportunities.

CSIR-IHBT Director Sudesh Kumar Yadav encouraged the team to deepen its engagement with the local community. He stressed the importance of translating CSIR technologies into tangible improvements in rural livelihoods, strengthening community resilience and advancing sustainable development.

The visit also provided an opportunity to the CSIR-IHBT team to interact directly with villagers, understand their requirements and explore further technological interventions suited to local needs.