CSIR-IHBT highlights research works to mark 44th foundation day

The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, celebrated its 44th foundation day with enthusiasm, highlighting achievements in research, innovation and technology transfer aimed at strengthening the bioeconomy in the Himalayan region. Sudesh Kumar Yadav presented the institute's recent achievements and ongoing research initiatives. He highlighted its contribution to promoting a sustainable bioeconomy through various Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) missions, including floriculture, aromatic crops, Smart Village, bioresource conservation and bioprospection. He said these initiatives are helping improve rural livelihoods while addressing environmental challenges and supporting industry.

Advertisement

Guest of honour and keynote speaker S Venkat Mohan congratulated the institute on its remarkable journey and delivered a lecture on environmental sustainability. He spoke about the growing challenges posed by climate change, pollution and natural disasters, stressing the need for a circular economy and effective waste management. He said the work being carried out by CSIR-IHBT offers significant environmental benefits and wished the institute continued success in its scientific endeavours.

Advertisement

Chief guest Madhu Dixit, former Director of CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute, praised the institute for its contributions to building a bio-based economy that directly benefits society. She highlighted the changing landscape of scientific research and emerging opportunities in herbal medicine and drug discovery. She also called for greater exploration of the Himalayan region's rich biodiversity and the traditional knowledge preserved by local communities.

Advertisement

The institute also released its Annual Report 2025-26 during the celebration. Scientists were honoured with appreciation awards for their outstanding scientific contributions during the year.

A major highlight of the event was the signing of six Transfer of Technology agreements and two memoranda of understanding to strengthen research collaborations and technology dissemination. The institute also released 'Him Sage' and distributed planting material of aromatic marigold to progressive farmers to promote the cultivation of high-value aromatic crops.

Advertisement

The celebration was attended by scientists, researchers, students, farmers, industrialists, educationists and other distinguished guests. Students and faculty members from PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Palampur, also participated in the programme under the JIGYASA initiative, providing them with an opportunity to interact with scientists and learn about the institute''s ongoing research.