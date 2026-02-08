DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CSIR-IHBT team reviews progress on bioresource project in Mizoram

CSIR-IHBT team reviews progress on bioresource project in Mizoram

Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 02:27 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
A team of scientists from CSIR-IHBT, Palampur, in Mizoram.
A team of scientists from the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, visited Aizawl in Mizoram to review progress on research and extension activities under the project titled “Inter-Institutional Programme Support on the Development and Sustainable Bioresources of Mizoram,” funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) of the Union Government.

The team interacted with farmers in Durtlang and Sihphir villages of Aizawl district. To promote climate-resilient horticulture in the region, low-chill apple saplings of the Anna and Dorset Golden

varieties were distributed among farmers, offering new livelihood opportunities suited to Mizoram’s agro-climatic conditions.

A training-cum-awareness programme was also held with focus on low-chill apple cultivation, shiitake mushroom production and the cultivation of aromatic and medicinal plants. More than 25 tribal farmers along with state government officials, research scholars and scientists took part in the programme, fostering knowledge exchange and capacity building at the grass-roots level.

Sudesh Kumar Yadav, Director, CSIR-IHBT, said that the project was progressing steadily and was being implemented successfully in collaboration with the Mizoram Science, Technology and Innovation Council, Aizawl, and the College of Horticulture at Thenzawl in Mizoram. He emphasised integrated interventions under the programme were already yielding visible improvements in farmers’ livelihoods.

According to Yadav, the introduction of suitable crop cultivars, combined with improved cultivation and processing technologies, could substantially enhance farm incomes and strengthen the rural economy.

Rakesh Kumar, Chief Scientist and Principal Investigator of the project from the CSIR-IHBT, underscored the importance of scientifically validated planting material, improved agronomic practices and hands-on, on-farm training to enhance productivity and quality. He added that such approaches were specially critical for rain-fed and marginal farming systems.

