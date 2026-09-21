CSIR institute sets up nation’s largest Lilium garden

The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Leh, has established the country’s largest Lilium flower garden and high-altitude flower fields in Ladakh, opening up new possibilities for commercial floriculture in the cold desert region.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the two flower gardens, spread over around 40 acres at Choglamsar and Stakna, on Friday in the presence of CSIR-IHBT Director Sudesh Kumar Yadav.

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The gardens boast of more than 25 lakh high-value flowers, including around 24 lakh Lilium and one lakh gladiolus. The project was completed in record two months and sought to demonstrate the potential of high-value floriculture under the challenging agro-climatic conditions of Ladakh.

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The initiative is aimed at diversifying agriculture, enhancing farmers’ income and creating new avenues of entrepreneurship and livelihood generation. The CSIR-IHBT has provided technical expertise and floriculture technologies for establishing these extensive flower fields.

Yadav said that the project marked an important step towards advancing high-altitude floriculture in Ladakh. Science-based cultivation technologies, he added, could help improve farmers’ incomes while opening up new entrepreneurial opportunities for local communities.

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The flower gardens are also envisaged as centres for farmer training, technology demonstration and dissemination. Progressive farmers and young entrepreneurs will be encouraged to take up commercial floriculture, value addition and flower-based enterprises.

The project seeks to blend scientific cultivation practices with local farming knowledge to develop technologies suited to Ladakh’s high-altitude environment. The initiative can also provide a new dimension to agri-tourism in Leh and Ladakh, with colourful flower fields expected to attract visitors and generate opportunities for local businesses and rural employment.

The CSIR-IHBT said tht the project demonstrated how agriculture, science and tourism could be integrated to strengthen the local economy in a high-altitude region.