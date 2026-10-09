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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CSIR launches ‘Lab to Land’ survey in Mandi to boost rural livelihoods

CSIR launches ‘Lab to Land’ survey in Mandi to boost rural livelihoods

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:34 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Officials during the survey in Jhundhi Panchayat in Mandi.
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A household-level survey has begun in Jhundhi Gram Panchayat in the Thunag area of Mandi district under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Smart Village Mission’s ‘Lab to Land’ initiative. The programme aims to promote sustainable development, enhance skills and improve livelihood opportunities for rural communities.

The initiative is aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and seeks to understand the socio-economic conditions, local resources, skills, livelihood patterns and development needs of villagers. Based on the findings, scientific and technological solutions will be identified and introduced according to local requirements.

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Under the CSIR Smart Village Mission, 17 CSIR laboratories are working collectively across different scientific and technological fields to support rural development. The mission focuses on taking innovations and technologies from laboratories directly to rural communities while promoting sustainable, self-reliant and locally relevant development.

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The programme in Jhundhi Panchayat is being guided by senior scientist Kishor S Kulkarni of CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee, who is the nodal coordinator of the CSIR Smart Village Mission. Engineers Anish and Gaurav are coordinating with rural households during the survey and collecting information on livelihood sources, agriculture and horticulture practices, local resources, skills, employment, income, housing conditions and development priorities.

The Jhundhi Panchayat and local representatives are extending active support to the field team by facilitating access to households and encouraging wider participation. The initiative also seeks to familiarise villagers with the mission’s objectives and connect them with training, technical assistance and income-generating opportunities.

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The information collected through the survey will be analysed to prepare a needs-based action plan for the panchayat. Based on the assessment, training programmes, technical demonstrations, skill-development initiatives and livelihood activities will be taken up on a priority basis.

Potential areas of intervention include floriculture, beekeeping, agriculture and horticulture, nutrition, natural resource management and other locally suitable livelihood activities. The emphasis will be on enabling villagers to make better use of their existing skills and resources while creating sustainable employment and income opportunities.

The initiative also aims to establish stronger coordination among CSIR laboratories, the panchayat and rural communities. Based on identified needs, scientific technologies and relevant government schemes will be linked with villagers in a phased manner.

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