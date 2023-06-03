CSK HP Agriculture University signs MoU with Army

Palampur, June 2
CSK HP Agriculture University has signed an MoU with the Army to train ex-servicemen. Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary said the university would provide training in protected and integrated cultivation of vegetables, horticulture, poultry, beekeeping, fisheries etc. to ex-servicemen, dependants and wards of defence personnel at various Krishi Vigyan Kendras of the university all over the state.
