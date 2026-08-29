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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CTA designates 4th week of Sept as Tibetan Identity Preservation Week

CTA designates 4th week of Sept as Tibetan Identity Preservation Week

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:04 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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A Tibetan nun light lamps in Dharamsala. File
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The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has designated the fourth week of September every year as Tibetan Identity Preservation Week, seeking to preserve and strengthen the distinct linguistic, cultural and religious heritage of the Tibetan people.

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The decision was taken by the Kashag (Cabinet) following consultations with the Tibetan Parliament in Exile. The initiative calls upon Tibetans and their supporters worldwide to organise activities promoting Tibetan language, culture, heritage, values and identity.

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The move comes against the backdrop of the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) “Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law”. The CTA has alleged that the legislation seeks to assimilate China’s 55 officially recognised ethnic minority groups into the Han majority under the concept of “Zhonghua Minzu”.

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According to the CTA, the policy has particular implications for communities with distinct linguistic, cultural and religious identities, including Tibetans, Southern Mongolians and Uyghurs. It alleged that systematic assimilation undermines their distinct identities and is inconsistent with international legal norms concerning genocide and crimes against humanity, besides provisions of the PRC Constitution relating to ethnic minorities.

The 11th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile had earlier unanimously adopted a resolution urging Tibetan organisations and individuals living in free countries to organise activities during the fourth week of September to preserve and celebrate Tibetans’ distinct national identity.

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Following consultations between the Parliament and the Kashag, the period has now been formally designated as Tibetan Identity Preservation Week.

The Kashag has urged Offices of Tibet, Settlement Officers, Tibetan associations, supporters and advocacy groups worldwide to coordinate awareness programmes and other activities during the designated week.

The observance will focus on promoting the Tibetan language, cultural traditions, religious heritage and values, while encouraging community members to undertake initiatives aimed at safeguarding Tibetan identity for future generations.

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