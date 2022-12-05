CTA expresses solidarity with Chinese agitators

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 4

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has expressed solidarity with Chinese people, who are resorting to protests over the forced detention due to Covid.

In a statement issued here, the CTA said since the end of August, over 300 million people in China, including Lhasa and Urumqi, had been placed under strict lockdown formonths. This has caused immeasurable hardships as people faced extreme restrictions on movement, inadequate access to food and medicine, loss of livelihood and mental anguish. These have resulted in widespread protests in various cities and universities against the zero-Covid policy and the protesters also called for freedom and democracy. The CTA expresses its deep concern and stands in solidarity, it said.

“We strongly urge that no one should be subjected to any reprisal for taking part in any form of protests against the zero-Covid policy. We hope that China will soon transcend to normalcy from the pandemic,” the CTA said.