CTA mourns loss of 16 lives in Tibet quake

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Friday expressed deep concern over a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Drachen County and surrounding areas of Nagchu in Tibet late on October 22, claiming at least 16 lives and injuring 76.

In a press statement, the CTA extended condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed solidarity with those affected. It said that Tibetans-in-exile would offer prayers for the peaceful rebirth of the deceased and the speedy recovery of the injured.

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The administration said that preliminary reports received from local sources indicated extensive destruction in Zasip, Marru and Gangchen villages of Drachen County. It added that at least 20 people might have died, suggesting that the actual toll could be higher than the official figures. The full extent of the damage to homes and infrastructure was not known.

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The CTA also expressed concern over reports that Tibetan volunteers were facing restrictions in accessing affected areas to provide humanitarian assistance. Though initial concerns over the structural safety of a nearby dam had reportedly eased, a thorough assessment was still required, it added.

The CTA highlighted challenges posed by the late-night earthquake and the onset of the winter and said that the disaster had raised concerns about the safety of vulnerable communities, particularly nomadic families returning to their winter residences. It also called for the scrutiny of the earthquake resistance of houses constructed under the Chinese government-led resettlement programmes between 2012 and 2016.

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The CTA urged the Chinese government to intensify search-and-rescue operations and ensure timely medical assistance, emergency shelter, food, warm clothing and other essential supplies, particularly for vulnerable residents.

It also called for transparency in reporting casualties and damage, unrestricted communication for the affected families and respect for Tibetan Buddhist funeral rites and religious practices.

The administration urged the authorities concerned to allow Tibetan individuals, monasteries, civil society organisations and charitable groups to provide financial and material assistance without undue restrictions. It sought access for international humanitarian organisations and independent observers to assess damage and ensure that relief reached those most in need.

The CTA also called for transparent mechanisms to facilitate assistance from Tibetans-in-exile, religious institutions and charitable organisations.