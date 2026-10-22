CTA seeks probe into attack on Tibet office in South Africa

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Cabinet has expressed serious concern over an arson attack on the Office of Tibet in Pretoria, South Africa, on October 14, demanding a thorough investigation and stringent action against those responsible.

Petrol bombs were reportedly hurled at the building late at night. The incident follows a similar attack on July 6, coinciding with the 91st birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, although the earlier incident caused comparatively less damage.

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In a statement, the Kashag, or CTA Cabinet, said it was relieved that Representative Dhundup Gyalpo and other staff members had escaped unharmed. However, it warned that repeated attacks raised serious concerns about personnel safety and the security of the premises.

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The Cabinet acknowledged the response of South African emergency services and police, urging a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation. It called for those responsible to be brought to justice and effective measures to prevent further attacks.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace, compassion, dialogue and nonviolence, the CTA said it respected South Africa’s institutions and laws and expected the matter to be resolved through due legal process.

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Established in 1997 with the approval of then President Nelson Mandela, following a request by the Dalai Lama in 1996, the Office of Tibet represents Tibetans across Africa. It operates as a non-governmental organisation without diplomatic status. Gyalpo assumed charge as its Representative in March, having previously served in New Delhi and Taipei.

The attacks have renewed scrutiny of Beijing’s pressure on Pretoria over Tibetan representation. South Africa denied the Dalai Lama entry visas in 2009, 2011 and 2014 amid reported Chinese diplomatic and economic pressure.

Tibetan rights groups have raised suspicions of possible Chinese involvement, describing the incidents as potential transnational repression. However, any connection to China remains unproven and requires investigation.