DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CTA Sikyong calls for rethink as Tibetan schools’ enrolment falls

CTA Sikyong calls for rethink as Tibetan schools’ enrolment falls

article_Author
Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sikyong Penpa Tsering at a joint meeting of the CTA’s Education Council and Advisory Committee in Dharamsala.
Advertisement

Sikyong (president) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Penpa Tsering has flagged declining student enrolment in Tibetan schools in exile, linking the trend partly to a falling birth rate in the Tibetan community and calling for concrete, long-term measures to address changing demographic realities.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day 14th joint meeting of the CTA’s Education Council and Advisory Committee in Dharamsala, Tsering said the issue posed a growing challenge for the Department of Education and could not be addressed merely through awareness campaigns or advice.

Advertisement

He called for a closer assessment of the demographic and social factors behind the decline and urged the formulation of practical strategies, clear implementation plans and concrete proposals to meet the changing needs of Tibetan communities and schools.

Advertisement

The Sikyong also flagged financial challenges facing Tibetan schools in Nepal, particularly the eight institutions currently operating there, including those in Kathmandu. He called for closer coordination between the Departments of Education and Finance to assess their present situation and work out sustainable plans for their future.

Highlighting another major concern, Tsering said younger Tibetans living abroad were increasingly facing difficulties in retaining proficiency in the Tibetan language. He called for stronger Tibetan language education and improved teaching methods.

Advertisement

He also stressed the need to keep younger generations informed about the situation inside Tibet, expressing concern over policies and laws of the People’s Republic of China that, he said, were undermining the use and preservation of the Tibetan language.

Education Kalon Urgen Tenzin highlighted the significance of the 2004 Basic Education Policy (BEP), tracing its evolution from the Gangkyi Petoen School and its subsequent implementation across Tibetan schools in exile. He urged schools, parents and the wider community to understand and uphold the policy to strengthen Tibetan language proficiency and traditional values.

Education Council Chair Thupten Lungrig outlined the historical foundations of the BEP, saying the Charter of Tibetans-in-Exile provides for a standardised education framework. He stressed the need for educators and administrators to understand the policy’s objectives and align their work with its broader vision.

Urgen Tenzin also highlighted proposals concerning the PRC’s Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress and the CTA’s Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week, observed annually during the fourth week of September. Penpa Tsering further suggested greater autonomy for the Education Council and its Advisory Committee to strengthen their functioning and contribute to the future development of Tibetan education.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts