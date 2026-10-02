CTA Sikyong calls for rethink as Tibetan schools’ enrolment falls

Sikyong (president) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Penpa Tsering has flagged declining student enrolment in Tibetan schools in exile, linking the trend partly to a falling birth rate in the Tibetan community and calling for concrete, long-term measures to address changing demographic realities.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day 14th joint meeting of the CTA’s Education Council and Advisory Committee in Dharamsala, Tsering said the issue posed a growing challenge for the Department of Education and could not be addressed merely through awareness campaigns or advice.

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He called for a closer assessment of the demographic and social factors behind the decline and urged the formulation of practical strategies, clear implementation plans and concrete proposals to meet the changing needs of Tibetan communities and schools.

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The Sikyong also flagged financial challenges facing Tibetan schools in Nepal, particularly the eight institutions currently operating there, including those in Kathmandu. He called for closer coordination between the Departments of Education and Finance to assess their present situation and work out sustainable plans for their future.

Highlighting another major concern, Tsering said younger Tibetans living abroad were increasingly facing difficulties in retaining proficiency in the Tibetan language. He called for stronger Tibetan language education and improved teaching methods.

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He also stressed the need to keep younger generations informed about the situation inside Tibet, expressing concern over policies and laws of the People’s Republic of China that, he said, were undermining the use and preservation of the Tibetan language.

Education Kalon Urgen Tenzin highlighted the significance of the 2004 Basic Education Policy (BEP), tracing its evolution from the Gangkyi Petoen School and its subsequent implementation across Tibetan schools in exile. He urged schools, parents and the wider community to understand and uphold the policy to strengthen Tibetan language proficiency and traditional values.

Education Council Chair Thupten Lungrig outlined the historical foundations of the BEP, saying the Charter of Tibetans-in-Exile provides for a standardised education framework. He stressed the need for educators and administrators to understand the policy’s objectives and align their work with its broader vision.

Urgen Tenzin also highlighted proposals concerning the PRC’s Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress and the CTA’s Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week, observed annually during the fourth week of September. Penpa Tsering further suggested greater autonomy for the Education Council and its Advisory Committee to strengthen their functioning and contribute to the future development of Tibetan education.