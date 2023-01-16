CTA welcomes UN remarks over Chinese schools

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 15

The Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has welcomed the UN human rights experts communication raising serious concern over the Chinese government’s colonial-style residential schools and its assimilationist impact on Tibetan cultural and national identity.

Four UN Special Rapporteurs voiced their concerns about China’s assimilationist policies threatening the existence of Tibet’s language, culture, and religion. These experts have particularly raised serious concerns over China’s vast network of colonial boarding schools in Tibet while also asking several questions to China about its policy of acculturation and assimilation of the Tibetan culture, through a series of oppressive actions against Tibetan educational, religious and linguistic institutions, a DIIR press note said.

Nearly 10 lakh Tibetan children from four to 18 years of age are currently forcibly enrolled and placed in Chinese boarding schools.