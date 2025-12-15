DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CUHP, Banaras varsity move to strengthen academic ties

CUHP, Banaras varsity move to strengthen academic ties

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:03 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Central University of Himachal Pradesh VC Sat Parkash Bansal at the convocation of DAV College.
Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) moved closer to formalising a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed at strengthening collaboration in Indian knowledge tradition and Hindu studies. The development coincided with the 105th Convocation of DAV College on the BHU campus.

The convocation was graced by Prof Sat Parkash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor, CUHP, as the chief guest, whose inspiring address lent ideological depth to the ceremony. Prof Bansal recalled the life and philosophy of Madan Mohan Malaviya, describing him as a visionary educationist, freedom fighter, social reformer and a torchbearer of India’s cultural consciousness. He said Malaviya viewed education as a powerful instrument for nation-building, character formation and cultural awakening, seamlessly integrating India’s ancient knowledge systems with modern scientific thought through the establishment of the BHU.

Highlighting the relevance of India’s philosophical heritage, Prof Bansal noted that the Vedas, Upanishads, Smritis, and classical texts offered timeless guidance on society, governance, education and holistic human development. He urged students to internalise this knowledge tradition not merely as texts, but as living values shaping conduct and social responsibility. He also underscored the global significance of Hindu studies, describing it as an interdisciplinary exploration of Indian civilisation, encompassing philosophy, culture, literature, art and science.

Following the convocation, Prof Bansal paid a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor of BHU, where both leaders held a constructive and forward-looking discussion. They agreed to finalise an MoU soon, envisaging joint research projects, curriculum development, seminars, lecture series and faculty-student exchange programmes. The proposed collaboration was widely welcomed as a transformative step toward revitalising Indian knowledge traditions and enriching the future of higher education in India.

