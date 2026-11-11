CUHP debuts in QS Asia varsity rankings, placed in 791-800 band

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) has made an impressive debut in the QS Asia University Rankings-2027, securing a place in the 791-800 band among Asian universities and the 239th position in the Southern Asia sub-regional rankings. With this achievement, the university has emerged as the highest-ranked government university in Himachal Pradesh.

The maiden entry into one of the world’s prominent university ranking frameworks marks a milestone for the relatively young institution, reflecting its growing academic profile, research output and international visibility.

The CUHP has also secured the second position among Central universities established in 2009, following the Central University of Rajasthan, which features in the 711-720 band and sharing the 791-800 band with the Central University of Haryana.

The university has performed particularly well in research impact and faculty qualifications. It secured the 306th position in Asia in the Citations per Paper category, with a score of 70.4, while ranking 165th in the Staff with PhD indicator, with a score of 97.9.

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The QS Asia University Rankings-2027 cover 1,722 universities in 26 countries. The assessment considers parameters such as academic and employer reputation, research citations, faculty-student ratio, international research networks and global engagement.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal described the achievement as an important milestone in the university’s pursuit of academic excellence and international recognition. He said that its entry into the QS rankings, following its recognition in the 701-800 band of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings-2027, reflected the collective efforts of its faculty members, researchers, students and the entire university community.

He said that the university would continue to strengthen its research ecosystem, improve the quality and global impact of academic publications, expand international collaborations and enhance engagement with industry.

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The university’s debut places it in a higher ranking band than several established institutions, including the Central University of Jammu, Kurukshetra University and Himachal Pradesh University, marking a new chapter in its journey towards greater national and international academic recognition.