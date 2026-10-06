CUHP enters THE world rankings, ranks 17th among Indian varsities

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Vice-Chancellor Prof SP Bansal described the achievement as a new international benchmark for the university and credited the collective efforts of its faculty, researchers, students and staff.

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CUHP has been ranked 17th among Indian universities, first among newly established Central Universities and third among 56 Central Universities. It has also been placed first among government higher education institutions in Himachal Pradesh, ahead of IIT-Mandi, IIM and NIT-Hamirpur.

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The university’s strong showing was driven particularly by research quality, in which it scored 76.2. CUHP has published more than 1,500 papers in Scopus-indexed journals, with an h-index of 74 and over 33,000 citations. It has mobilised more than Rs 100 crore in research funding, completed over 50 projects and registered 62 patents and designs.

Recent major grants include Rs 43 crore from ISRO and Rs 10.46 crore under the ANRF-PAIR initiative.

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Its overall score was in the 40.2-42.3 range, with 35.4 in teaching, 22.1 in industry, 17.4 in research environment and 16.5 in international outlook. The university attributed its progress to multidisciplinary programmes, implementation of the NEP-2020, research collaborations and more than 70 national and international MoUs.

Established in 2010, CUHP now has 14 schools, 29 departments and 13 centres, with 2,710 students and 645 research scholars. Its academic ecosystem has expanded alongside infrastructure, with 85 per cent of the Rs 300-crore permanent campus at Dehra completed.

Prof Bansal said the ranking should be seen “not as an end in itself, but as the beginning of a sustained journey”. The university will focus on strengthening research impact, industry and international partnerships, expanding distance and online education and translating its academic strengths into greater technological, economic and societal impact.