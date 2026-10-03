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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CUHP, Google set to collaborate on AI, cybersecurity & digital skills

CUHP, Google set to collaborate on AI, cybersecurity & digital skills

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:55 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Central University of Himachal Pradesh Vice-Chancellor Prof SP Bansal with Google representatives in Gurugram.
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The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) is set to collaborate with Google to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity and future-ready digital skills among its students and faculty.

CUHP Vice-Chancellor Prof SP Bansal said on Friday that he had met with senior Google representatives at the company’s office in Gurugram recently, where discussions focused on academic and enterprise solutions, digital transformation, research, innovation and industry-academia collaboration.

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Prof Bansal said the proposed MoU would provide a significant impetus to the university’s efforts to build an ecosystem for AI education, research, innovation and skill development. He said the collaboration would create opportunities for students and faculty to acquire foundational and advanced competencies in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies.

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“The proposed MoU will be an essential constituent of CUHP’s endeavour to attract the best and brightest students, researchers and professors while creating future leaders and innovators. I am certain that this is only the beginning of many more collaborations between CUHP and Google India,” he said.

He also stressed the need for short-term, need-based courses in AI, cloud computing and other emerging technologies in collaboration with industry to enhance students’ skills, employability and preparedness for future requirements.

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The proposed collaboration also aims to promote research and strengthen industry-academia engagement in emerging technologies. Prof Bansal said AI was transforming education by enabling personalised learning, improving teaching, reshaping assessment and expanding access to educational resources.

“AI is transforming the way we learn, teach and conduct research. CUHP is committed to preparing its students and faculty for this transformation by creating opportunities for meaningful learning, innovation and application of emerging technologies,” he said.

The Gurugram engagement included sessions on Google’s collaborative engineering culture, innovation hubs and technology development, followed by a round-table discussion on CUHP’s priorities, including its university developer ecosystem and future-ready skills.

Google representatives, who took part in the discussions, included Colin Marson, Director, EMEA Region (Education); Sanjay Jain, Head of Google for Education; Neeti Verma, Government Policy and DX Strategy Lead–India, Education; and other representatives from the Asia-Pacific region.

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