CUHP holds seminar to promote native dialects

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 21

In a bid to promote the mother tongues — including Pahari dialects — a conference was held under the joint aegis of the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal of the Central University (CU), Dharamsala, and the Indian Language Council of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The programme was presided over by Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Sat Prakash Bansal. Colonel (Honorary) Rajendra Kumar Anayat (OSD Higher Education Department, Haryana) was the special guest of the programme. Former School of Translation Studies and Training, Indira Gandhi National Open University (New Delhi), Director Jagdish Sharma was the keynote speaker.

Dean (Academic) Pradeep Kumar, Registrar Suman Sharma and other faculty members were present at the event.

Bansal talked about the promotion of Pahari and Himachali dialects, and stated that a certificate course in Himachali languages would be started in the university soon.

Anayat asked the students to be inquisitive. Speaking about mother tongues, he said there were about 1,369 mother tongues in India, and as per Indian calculations, there were 19,569 dialects.

Stating that he had translated Pahari dialects to Hindi, Jagdish Sharma said such work should be encouraged. He also suggested that many other regional languages of India should be included in the Eighth Schedule.

