 CUHP LAND: Kangra residents seek Shanta's help in getting Rs 30 crore released : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • CUHP LAND: Kangra residents seek Shanta’s help in getting Rs 30 crore released

CUHP LAND: Kangra residents seek Shanta’s help in getting Rs 30 crore released

Veteran BJP leader says he will take up matter with CM

CUHP LAND: Kangra residents seek Shanta’s help in getting Rs 30 crore released

Union Minister Anurag Thakur had urged the govt to release Rs 30 crore.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 10

The issue of Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus in Jadrangal area of Dharamsala is generating political heat in Kangra district. Residents of Kangra met former CM and veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar and urged him to take up the issue with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

Shanta Kumar expressed dismay at the fact that the state government was not depositing Rs 30 crore for transfer of 56 hectares forest land in the name of CUHP in Jadrangal for bringing up the North campus of the university. He assured the people, who met him over the issue, that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister.

A dream project in kangra: Shanta

  • Residents met Shanta Kumar and urged him to stage a dharna to press the state government to release Rs 30 crore for transfer of land in Jadrangal in the name of CUHP
  • Shanta Kumar, however, said it would be unfortunate if he had to stage a dharna for release of a small amount of Rs 30 crore from the Himachal government
  • He said the CUHP was one of his dream projects for Kangra and it should come up at both the places, Dehra and Dharamsala, as has been decided by the Union Ministry for Human Resources

The people met Shanta Kumar and urged him to stage a dharna to press the state government to release Rs 30 crore for transfer of land. Shanta Kumar, however, said it would be unfortunate if he had to stage a dharna for release of a small amount of Rs 30 crore from the Himachal government. He said that CUHP was one of his dream projects for Kangra and it should come up at both the places Dehra and Dharamsala as has been decided by the Union Ministry for Human Resources.

Parveen Sharma, former BJP MLA from Palampur who is also a staunch loyalist of Shanta Kumar, had earlier proposed to form a unity forum in Kangra over the issue of the CUHP campus in Jadrangal. He said that people of Kangra should take on the elected representatives from the district who are not raising their voice over the issue of North campus of CUHP.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs, in his interaction with newsmen at Gaggal airport recently, had urged the state government to release Rs 30 crore for transfer of forest land at Jadrangal in the name of the CUHP.

The BJP leaders from the district have been building up the matter of CUHP campus in Dharamsala as a political issue before the next Lok Sabha elections which are due on May this year.

The Union Ministry for Human Resources had proposed two campuses of CUHP, the North campus in Jadrangal area of Dharamsala assembly constituency and the South campus in Dehra assembly constituency. The forest land at Dehra area was transferred in the name of CUHP during the stint of previous BJP government in the state. The work for construction of South campus of university has started.

The permission for setting up the North campus of the CUHP in Jadrangal was granted by the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests in July 2023. The district administration had sent the case for deposition of Rs 30 crores for transfer of 56 hectares forest land in the name of CUHP to the state government in July, 2023. However, till date the state government has not taken any decision over the matter.

