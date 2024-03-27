CUHP prof held for sexual harassment

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 26

Kangra police has arrested Rajinder, a chemistry teacher in Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus in Shahpur, on charges of sexual harassment. SP Kangra Shallini Agnihotri in a press release issued late in the evening said that the accused had been arrested and a case under section 376 of the IPC registered against him. The accused teacher is a resident of Palampur. Sources here said that the complainant in the case was PhD student.

Registrar of CUHP, Dr Suman Sharma, said the university had not received any complaint so far.

