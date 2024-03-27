CUHP prof held for sexual harassment

Dharamsala, March 26
Kangra police has arrested Rajinder, a chemistry teacher in Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus in Shahpur, on charges of sexual harassment. SP Kangra Shallini Agnihotri in a press release issued late in the evening said that the accused had been arrested and a case under section 376 of the IPC registered against him. The accused teacher is a resident of Palampur. Sources here said that the complainant in the case was PhD student.
Registrar of CUHP, Dr Suman Sharma, said the university had not received any complaint so far.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...