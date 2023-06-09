CUHP signs MoU with Haryana varsity

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 8

The CUHP and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana, will promote cooperation in skill and entrepreneurship development. An MoU in this regard was signed by top officials of both institutions here yesterday.

Both institutions will now jointly organise conferences, workshops, symposia, faculty development programmes and lectures to improve exchange of knowledge and experience. There will be exchange of faculty and experts for the benefit of students and research scholars.