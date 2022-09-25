CUHP to promote heritage tourism

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 24

The tourism department of Central University of Himachal Pradesh today held a rally to promote tourism by highlighting heritage buildings in the city.

The rally passed through the martyrs park, Khanna clinic, Yodha Mal inn, police station, post office building, old IG office, degree college and old boys school building in Dharamsala.

VC of the CUHP Sat Prakash Bansal flagged off the rally. He lauded the efforts of the department for celebrating World Tourism Day by spreading awareness regarding the heritage buildings.

The department of the university would strive to promote heritage building tourism in Kangra district initially and then in the state.