CUHP to promote heritage tourism

Dharamsala, September 24
The tourism department of Central University of Himachal Pradesh today held a rally to promote tourism by highlighting heritage buildings in the city.
The rally passed through the martyrs park, Khanna clinic, Yodha Mal inn, police station, post office building, old IG office, degree college and old boys school building in Dharamsala.
VC of the CUHP Sat Prakash Bansal flagged off the rally. He lauded the efforts of the department for celebrating World Tourism Day by spreading awareness regarding the heritage buildings.
The department of the university would strive to promote heritage building tourism in Kangra district initially and then in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...