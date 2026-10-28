CUHP VC stresses understanding of India’s territorial geography

Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), on Tuesday said that a complete understanding of India's national consciousness required a thorough understanding of its geography, including territories under occupation.

He was virtually speaking as chief guest at the inaugural session of ‘Jammu and Kashmir Accession Week 2026’, organised by the Centre for Kashmir Studies of the CUHP.

Advertisement

Prof Bansal said that an incomplete understanding of India's geography inevitably led to an incomplete understanding of its national identity. He added that firmness and dialogue were not contradictory and sustained engagement was necessary even while remaining steadfast in one's convictions. A balance between the two was essential to safeguard individual and national interests, he asserted.

Advertisement

The Vice-Chancellor urged research scholars and academic centres to focus more on systematically documenting issues of national and regional significance.

India Foundation Director Capt Alok Bansal expressed concern over rapid demographic changes in occupied territories and said that a large number of people from outside these areas were settling there.

Advertisement

He added that Pakistan was exploiting the natural resources of these territories on a large scale for its own interests, while the original inhabitants were not benefiting from their exploitation.

Capt Bansal highlighted the cultural and religious significance of these areas, saying several religious sites central to the faith and sentiments of Indians remained neglected in the occupied territories.

Prof Malkit Singh, Director of the Centre for Kashmir Studies, said that Jammu and Kashmir Accession Week had emerged as a major platform for academic discourse over the past six years. The annual lecture series provided an opportunity for in-depth discussions on contemporary issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

University officials, experts from across the country and research scholars and students attended the inaugural session.