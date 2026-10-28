DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CUHP VC stresses understanding of India’s territorial geography

CUHP VC stresses understanding of India’s territorial geography

‘Jammu and Kashmir Accession Week 2026’, begins at Centre for Kashmir Studies

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Central University of Himachal Pradesh
Advertisement

Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), on Tuesday said that a complete understanding of India's national consciousness required a thorough understanding of its geography, including territories under occupation.

He was virtually speaking as chief guest at the inaugural session of ‘Jammu and Kashmir Accession Week 2026’, organised by the Centre for Kashmir Studies of the CUHP.

Advertisement

Prof Bansal said that an incomplete understanding of India's geography inevitably led to an incomplete understanding of its national identity. He added that firmness and dialogue were not contradictory and sustained engagement was necessary even while remaining steadfast in one's convictions. A balance between the two was essential to safeguard individual and national interests, he asserted.

Advertisement

The Vice-Chancellor urged research scholars and academic centres to focus more on systematically documenting issues of national and regional significance.

India Foundation Director Capt Alok Bansal expressed concern over rapid demographic changes in occupied territories and said that a large number of people from outside these areas were settling there.

Advertisement

He added that Pakistan was exploiting the natural resources of these territories on a large scale for its own interests, while the original inhabitants were not benefiting from their exploitation.

Capt Bansal highlighted the cultural and religious significance of these areas, saying several religious sites central to the faith and sentiments of Indians remained neglected in the occupied territories.

Prof Malkit Singh, Director of the Centre for Kashmir Studies, said that Jammu and Kashmir Accession Week had emerged as a major platform for academic discourse over the past six years. The annual lecture series provided an opportunity for in-depth discussions on contemporary issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

University officials, experts from across the country and research scholars and students attended the inaugural session.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts