Culprits in Nahan violence being identified, strict action to follow: Himachal Police

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday said they are identifying those involved in a violent clash between two communities in Nahan that left 14 people injured, including some policemen, and strict action will be taken against the guilty.

The violence erupted following a dispute over the installation of a welcome gate near Valmiki Chowk on the main road towards Delhi Gate.

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Some residents of the Gobindgarh locality were attempting to install the gate, which was opposed by residents of Valmiki Basti.

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An argument broke out between the two groups and the situation soon escalated, with both sides attacking each other with bricks, stones and glass bottles, Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nishchit Singh Negi said on Saturday.

Negi stated that the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nahan, along with additional police personnel, reached the spot and attempted to mediate between the two groups.

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“However, both sides began pelting each other with bricks, stones, and glass bottles. During the intervention, the agitated mob also attacked the police personnel, resulting in injuries to some officers,” he said.

The SP further said that the violent mob further damaged several government and private vehicles present at the scene.

When the Nahan tehsildar arrived to facilitate a compromise between the two sides, the mob blocked his official vehicle and attacked it with stones and sticks, causing damage, Negi said.

Fourteen people, including Nahan Sadar police station SHO Kulbir Singh and two other police personnel were injured in the incident. The injured were taken to the Nahan Medical College for treatment and were reported to be out of danger.

The incident also disrupted traffic on National Highway-907A, with eyewitnesses reporting a jam lasting around three hours and a queue of vehicles stretching nearly five kilometres.

The police brought the situation under control, and additional forces have been deployed in the area. Continuous patrolling is being carried out to maintain law and order, the SP said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 132, 121(1) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, he said.