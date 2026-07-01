Cultivating change: Kandaghat school students learn mushroom cultivation

Combining nutrition with experiential learning, an initiative to cultivate oyster mushrooms at Government Senior Secondary School, Kahlog, in Kandaghat has emerged as a model of innovation and self-reliance.

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Launched under “Mission White Umbrella”, the project was undertaken by the school’s Monal Eco Club in April, when the first batch of oyster mushrooms was cultivated on the campus.

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The project was spearheaded by Biology Lecturer Hitaishi, who learnt the nuances of mushroom cultivation during a day-long practical training programme organised by an NGO. The mushroom spawn and cultivation bags were procured from the Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan. Driven by her determination to make the initiative a success, she also invested in procuring the required raw material.

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The first attempt faced setbacks due to unfavourable climatic conditions. Undeterred, Hitaishi carefully planned a second trial, which yielded encouraging results. Following the success of the first crop, which took about a month to fructify, two more batches have since been cultivated on the school premises.

The venture succeeded through the collective efforts of students and teachers. Hitaishi equipped students with practical knowledge of mushroom cultivation techniques while also educating them about the nutritional and health benefits of mushrooms.

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“Being a rich source of protein, vitamins and other nutrients, mushrooms are highly beneficial for the physical and mental development of children,” she said.

School Principal Radha Kashyap said the initiative was designed to provide hands-on learning opportunities while promoting awareness about nutrition.

“The objective of this project is to provide practical experience to students in mushroom cultivation while also sensitising them to the importance of nutritious food,” she said.

She encouraged students to imbibe the values of hard work, innovation and self-reliance through such practical projects. The bumper harvest has enabled the school to include the mushrooms in the students’ mid-day meals. While relishing the nutritious delicacy, students have also gained valuable exposure to agriculture, entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities through hands-on training beyond the classroom.

Encouraged by the success of the initiative, the school community has resolved to continue similar innovative activities in the future and ensure the sustained success of “Mission White Umbrella”.