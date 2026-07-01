DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cultivating change: Kandaghat school students learn mushroom cultivation

Cultivating change: Kandaghat school students learn mushroom cultivation

Students are learning mushroom cultivation through a unique eco-club initiative, with the nutritious produce finding its way into mid-day meal menu

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Staff of Kahlog school with home grown mushrooms.
Advertisement

Combining nutrition with experiential learning, an initiative to cultivate oyster mushrooms at Government Senior Secondary School, Kahlog, in Kandaghat has emerged as a model of innovation and self-reliance.

Advertisement

Launched under “Mission White Umbrella”, the project was undertaken by the school’s Monal Eco Club in April, when the first batch of oyster mushrooms was cultivated on the campus.

Advertisement

The project was spearheaded by Biology Lecturer Hitaishi, who learnt the nuances of mushroom cultivation during a day-long practical training programme organised by an NGO. The mushroom spawn and cultivation bags were procured from the Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan. Driven by her determination to make the initiative a success, she also invested in procuring the required raw material.

Advertisement

The first attempt faced setbacks due to unfavourable climatic conditions. Undeterred, Hitaishi carefully planned a second trial, which yielded encouraging results. Following the success of the first crop, which took about a month to fructify, two more batches have since been cultivated on the school premises.

The venture succeeded through the collective efforts of students and teachers. Hitaishi equipped students with practical knowledge of mushroom cultivation techniques while also educating them about the nutritional and health benefits of mushrooms.

Advertisement

“Being a rich source of protein, vitamins and other nutrients, mushrooms are highly beneficial for the physical and mental development of children,” she said.

School Principal Radha Kashyap said the initiative was designed to provide hands-on learning opportunities while promoting awareness about nutrition.

“The objective of this project is to provide practical experience to students in mushroom cultivation while also sensitising them to the importance of nutritious food,” she said.

She encouraged students to imbibe the values of hard work, innovation and self-reliance through such practical projects. The bumper harvest has enabled the school to include the mushrooms in the students’ mid-day meals. While relishing the nutritious delicacy, students have also gained valuable exposure to agriculture, entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities through hands-on training beyond the classroom.

Encouraged by the success of the initiative, the school community has resolved to continue similar innovative activities in the future and ensure the sustained success of “Mission White Umbrella”.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts