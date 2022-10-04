Cultural centre set to open near Manali

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, OCTOBER 3

The traditional arts and crafts centre ‘Dev Lok’, built on 22 acres at a cost of Rs 46 crore at Badagran near Manali, is set to be functional by January. The centre will be a unique cultural tourism destination and promote arts, crafts, culture and tradition of Himachal. The mega project would also showcase rich culture of the state, besides providing a unique place for the solace seekers and tourists.

Deepa Sahi, renowned actress and promoter of Dev Lok, said that locals had been made a part of this ambitious project. Sahi said it would have different zones like culture, handicrafts & arts, ayurvedic wellness, hospitality, culinary and recreation. It will be a unique cultural hub with a unification of history and culture, art and crafts, fairs and festivals, customs and traditions, costumes and cuisines and music and dance.

Sahi said that Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics had developed 3D visualization of the actual location. Digital shows and live folk performances would be organized. She added that it would have world class hospitality facilities and fine dine, street food and bars. Besides, it will have a cultural theme park and a nine-hole golf course. It would provide a holistic experience to the visitors about Himachal.

The promoter said that local artisans would be provided stalls at economical rates. She said it has not yet been decided whether entry fee will be charged from the general public, tourists as well as local people.

It is the first project of this kind in Himachal. The project has been developed by the state government and it will be operated as a PPP (Public Private Partnership) project with the Tourism department.

