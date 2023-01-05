Cultural events mark Day 3 of Manali Winter Carnival

Kullu, January 4
Amid severe cold wave, various cultural programmes and events kept the atmosphere warm at the Manu Rangshala during the third day of the National-Level Winter Carnival in Manali today.
Audience enjoyed the performances by artistes from different parts the country. Presentations by local artistes were also lauded by the spectators. Tourists were seen having a gala time enjoying the festivities and relishing traditional dishes.
The grooming round of the 28 beauties participating in the Winter Queen pageant was held at a private hotel in the afternoon. Yesterday, 28 participants were shortlisted in the final audition. Today, the participants were imparted catwalk training by experts. The first round of the competition will be held in Manu Rangshala tonight. Meanwhile, the finale of the pageant will be held on the concluding day of the carnival on Friday.
Various rounds of the ‘Voice-of Carnival’ competition were also held. In all, 25 participants are vying for the title. Further, competitions of classical dance and traditional musical instruments were also held. Musicians from different places participated in this competition and played their own tunes — Mandiali, Bushehri and Banthra, etc.
A traditional fashion show provided a glimpse of the diverse culture of the valley.
Later, a team of artistes from Punjab performed ‘gatka’ (Sikh martial art). Finally, a tug-of-war competition was held among various mahila mandals. The winners of various competitions will be awarded at the closing ceremony of the carnival on Friday.
Folk singers Ramesh Thakur, Kumar Sahil and Rosie Sharma enthralled
the audience on the second cultural evening of the carnival yesterday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC
Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Zubair on August 9, 2020 ...
Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...