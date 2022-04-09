Cultural exchange event held

A cultural exchange programme was organised at Dharamsala BD DAV under the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” to celebrate the diversity of Himachal Pradesh and Kerala. Students of Dharamsala DAV and Sri Narayana Public School, Poothotta (Kerala), represented their states through Power Point Presentations. The students carried out different activities to promote a sustained cultural connect in the field of language learning, culture, traditions and music, tourism and cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices, etc. Principal Subhash Chand appreciated and congratulated the students for their hard work and successful execution of the event.

Webinar on ‘DELNET’ resources

A webinar on ‘DELNET Resources and Services: Discovery Portal and Knowledge Gainer Portal’ in collaboration with Developing Library Network (DELNET), New Delhi, was conducted by the Central Sanskrit University, Vedavyas Campus, Balahar. The webinar benefitted students, researcher scholars and faculties members. New Delhi DELNET Director Sangeeta Kaul was the resource person on the occasion; she highlighted the importance of DELNET and the services it offers to the information-seeking community across the country. Subhash Deshmukh, consultant for NEP at CSU, New Delhi, also addressed the participants.

Teachers seek UGC pay scale

Members of the HP University Teachers’ Association (HPUTA) submitted a memorandum signed by around 240 university teachers to the Governor and HPU Chancellor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The association has demanded the implementation of UGC Seventh Pay Scale. The association said the new scale had been implemented in almost all universities of the country since 2018. However, it said, the university and college teachers were still waiting for this scale. The HPUTA also demanded the restoration old pension scheme to the teachers appointed from 2003 onwards and increase in annual financial grant to the HPU. It also demanded that their right to contest the Assembly and Parliament elections should be restored.