Cultural extravaganza by AIIMS-Bilaspur students

Hamirpur, July 20
A cultural event aimed at celebrating the talent of MBBS students, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their diverse cultural backgrounds and creative flair beyond their dedication to medical studies, was organised at Bilaspur AIIMS on July 18. AIIMS Executive Director Dr Vir Singh Negi said the event provided an opportunity to students to nurture their talent. “This also helps them catch a break from their regular academic activities.”
Dean Academics of AIIMS Dr Sanjay Vikrant said the students put up scintillating performances, including a ramp walk, dance show, singing, drama, poetry and visual arts.
The winners for various titles of Razzle 2.0 were ‘Ms Razzle’ Tanisha Goel, ‘Mr Razzle’ Karan Garg, ‘Ms Personality’ Simran, ‘Mr Personality’ Raghavender Singh Saklani, ‘Ms Talent’ Divanshi Goyal, ‘Mr Talent’ Piyush Bansal and ‘fantabulous performer of the day’ Dishant Sharma.
