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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cultural heritage conservation workshop held at Nurpur's Jawali college

Cultural heritage conservation workshop held at Nurpur's Jawali college

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Nurpur, Updated At : 01:10 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Students take part in a training workshop on heritage conservation at Government College, Jawali.
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Under the Himalayan Cultural Heritage Conservation and Development Campaign, a cultural training workshop was organised at Government College, Jawali, in Kangra district on Tuesday. The workshop was conducted by the National Youth Development Centre (NYDC), an NGO, under the directions of the Himachal Pradesh Language, Art and Culture Department.

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Speaking at the inaugural session, educationist Dinesh Sharma said that India’s rich cultural heritage is a unique blend of traditions, customs and beliefs. He described traditional folk culture as a heartfelt expression of human emotions and an invaluable legacy inherited from our ancestors. Sharma said that India’s cultural diversity and traditions have given the country a distinct identity on the global stage since ancient times. “Unity in diversity is the hallmark of Indian culture,” he added.

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Renowned folk artiste Baryam Singh imparted training to the participants in traditional Himalayan folk songs during the workshop. Sanjeev Jakhmi, NYDC Director, highlighted the importance of preserving India’s cultural heritage, saying that it forms the foundation of the nation’s identity, soul and civilization. He stressed the need to encourage the younger generation to conserve and promote the country’s rich cultural traditions.

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