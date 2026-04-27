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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cultural programmes are key to preserving heritage, says HPU VC

Cultural programmes are key to preserving heritage, says HPU VC

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:57 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh addresses students during a cultural programme at the university on Monday.
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Cultural programmes are platforms that enable students to showcase their talent while helping preserve rich cultural heritage, said Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), on Monday while addressing an event organised by the Students Central Association (SCA).

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Titled “Sarang–Ek Abhivyakti”, the event saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members, non-teaching staff and students. The highlight of the evening was the traditional “Sintu Dance” performed by Joginder Habbi Group from Sirmaur, which captivated the audience. Performances by noted artists Gopal Sharma, Rajendra Acharya, Dr Madan Jhalta and Dr Mohinder Rathore added to the showcase.

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The Vice-Chancellor, while addressing the gathering, said that cultural programmes strengthened the identity of the university and contribute significantly to the holistic development of students. He praised the efforts of the SCA and emphasised students remain the university’s top priority, noting their growing presence on national and international platforms.

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He also urged students to engage with five newly established centres aimed at promoting research in emerging areas, saying these would offer greater opportunities for innovation, research and skill development.

The Dean of Studies, Prof BK Shivram, who attended as Guest of Honour, said the university was not merely a centre of education but also a custodian of cultural values. He added the ‘Sarang’ programme effectively showcased students’ creativity and organisational abilities.

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Among those present were Prof Joginder Dhiman, Dean Planning; Prof Shyam Lal Kaushal, Controller of Examinations; and Prof Pradeep Kumar, Director, CDOE.

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