Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cultural shows mark annual function

Cultural shows mark annual function

Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:41 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
Green Apple Public School, Baddi, hosted a vibrant annual show 2025 “Feel the Beat”, showcasing rhythm, creativity and vibrant performances by students last evening.

A march past and lamp lighting set the tone for the evening. An array of acts, including by kindergarten kids, an energetic dance presentation, choir performance and cultural shows made the event a perfect blend of creativity, hard work and joyful expression.

The highlight of the ceremony was the Student of the Year award, where achievers from various grades were honoured for excellence in academics, behaviour and leadership.

The principal thanked parents for their unwavering support and praised the school team for organising memorable celebration.

