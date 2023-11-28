 Curbing stray animal menace top priority, says new Mandi Mayor : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  Curbing stray animal menace top priority, says new Mandi Mayor

Mandi Mayor Virender Bhatt



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 27

The newly elected Mayor of the Mandi Municipal Corporation, Virender Bhatt, said his top priorities are to deal with stray cattle and stray dog menace effectively besides ensuring overall development of the area.

The Mandi MC has been grappling with stray animal menace for the past few years. This has emerged as a major issue for the civic body. Stray cattle roaming in the middle of the roads pose a serious threat to the commuters.

Similarly, the population of stray dogs and monkeys in the MC areas is increasing by the day, posing a serious threat to the commuters, especially during night hours. Pedestrians are an easy target for the stray animals. Many dog bite cases have been reported in the Mandi MC area in the recent past.

The residents have been urging the MC authorities to find a permanent solution to the problem of the strays.

Mayor Bhatt told The Tribune: “The stray animal menace is a major issue in the area and the residents here have been demanding solutions. I have set a target to rehabilitate stray cattle in the nearby gausadans to remove them from the MC area. The strays pose a threat to the lives of the commuters as well as their own.”

“Stray dogs are also a cause for concern. Their population in the area is increasing day-by-day. The canines become hostile during the night and early morning hours and attack people. To deal with the problem, the MC authorities will construct a shelter to rehabilitate the stray dogs,” he said.

“Monkey menace is also growing under the MC area, which is a matter of concern for us. The MC authorities will raise these issues with the authorities of the Forest Department to find an early solution,” he added.

The Mayor said, “Apart from this, ensuring the overall development of the areas under the civic body is another top priority. Focus will be laid on ensuring proper sanitation in the city and improving the condition of the damaged pedestrian paths.”

Ensuring overall development of areas under the MC is also a priority. Focus will be laid on ensuring proper sanitation in the city and improving the condition of the damaged pedestrian paths. — Virender Bhatt, Mayor

#Mandi


