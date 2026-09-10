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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Curbs imposed by ASI hinder promotion of Nurpur’s Brij Raj Swami Temple for tourism

Curbs imposed by ASI hinder promotion of Nurpur’s Brij Raj Swami Temple for tourism

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:05 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The Archaeological Survey of India opens the gate of the Nurpur Fort, where the Brij Raj Swami Temple is located, only during festivals like Janmashtami, Dasehra and Holi after charging hefty fees. File photo
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The historic Brij Raj Swami Temple, located on the premises of the centuries-old Nurpur Fort, may be a major tourist attraction but restrictions imposed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have emerged as a major stumbling block in its promotion as a religious and heritage tourism destination. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, the temple has the unique distinction of having an idol of Meera Bai being worshipped alongside that of Lord Krishna. The shrine attracts a large number of devotees, particularly during Janmashtami, Dasehra and Holi, making it an important part of Nurpur’s cultural and religious heritage.

However, the closure of the fort’s main entrance and restrictions on vehicular movement have made access to the temple difficult. The problem becomes acute during major festivals when thousands of devotees visit the shrine. According to local residents, the ASI opens the fort gate for only a day or two during major festivals after charging the organisers a substantial amount. The ASI reportedly charges Rs 25,000 for opening the entrance gate for a day, besides Rs 30,000 as a refundable security deposit from the organisers of the religious festivals. “For the two-day state-level Janmashtami celebrations that concluded on September 5, the local administration reportedly paid Rs 50,000 as gate-opening charges, besides the prescribed security amount to the ASI,” says Arun Sharma, SDM, Nurpur.

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The difficulties faced by devotees were particularly evident during the Janmashtami celebrations. The around 500-metre kutcha path from the fort entrance to the temple became muddy and slippery following rain, forcing devotees to walk on the slushy track. The poor condition of the approach path especially caused inconvenience to elderly devotees, women and children. Local residents and devotees have demanded the construction of a pucca pathway from the fort entrance to the temple, saying the kutcha stretch becomes difficult to walk on during the monsoon season.

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Ironically, while efforts are being made to promote Nurpur as a destination for religious, historical and heritage tourism, it is not easy to access one of its prominent attractions.

Municipal Council chairperson Niti Mahajan and Brij Raj Swami Temple Management Committee president Devinder Sharma have urged the state government and the ASI to evolve a permanent, practical and heritage-sensitive arrangement for access to the shrine. They have also sought regular improvement and maintenance of the approach path, particularly before major religious festivals. “The ASI should waive the substantial charges for opening the fort gate and allow vehicles carrying elderly and differently abled devotees to reach the heritage temple for offering prayers without inconvenience,” they add.

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Kangra Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Bhardwaj, who hails from Nurpur, says that he will raise this public issue with the ASI and the Central Government.

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