Curtains come down on Shimla International Film Festival

Shimla, September 24
The three-day-long International Film Festival of Shimla concluded at Gaiety Theatre here on Sunday. An awards ceremony was held and outstanding cinematic achievements from around the world were showcased on the final day. The event was chaired by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Eminent film directors and producers were also present at the event.
A diverse array of films and thought-provoking documentaries with compelling narratives were screened at the festival, which captivated the audience and jurors alike.
The festival featured a diverse selection of films — including shorts, documentaries and feature films — from 20 countries and 24 Indian states. This year, 38 International category, 62 National and 5 films in state category were officially selected for the competition.
In the International category, filmmakers from the USA, Belgium, Iran, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Turkey, Nepal, Egypt, Bangladesh, Italy, Poland, Argentina, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, France and Dubai participated. The category also saw the participation of 21 Indian states. The best Feature Film Award was bagged by an Iranian film, ‘Nargesi’, directed by Payam Eskandari.
“The International Film Festival of Shimla has become a regular feature for our state, fostering a deeper connection between HP and the global film community,” Governor Shukla said.
