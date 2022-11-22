Curtains down on 5-day Janjatiya diwas celebrations at Bharmour

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 21

The five-day Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations concluded in Bharmour, the tribal subdivisional headquarter, recently.

Additional District Magistrate Narendra Kumar Chauhan was the chief guest during the closing ceremony.

Programmes based on tribal folk culture were presented by local and school students during the closing ceremony. Apart from this, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Department of Women and Child Development organised an exhibition of traditional dishes and antiques of the tribal area.

Chauhan said the main objective of the event was to highlight the tribal folk culture and traditions, and motivate people for its conservation and promotion.

He said on the first day of the five-day festival, a padyatra was taken out in traditional costumes while on the second day, a painting competition on tribal folk culture was organised in educational institutions. “On the third day, a cleanliness campaign was conducted in the subdivision up to the panchayat level and on the fourth day, the enlightened citizens of the Bharmour area discussed the tribal folk culture and gave suggestions to preserve it.”

Calling upon the people, Chauhan said youngsters should actively participate in the conservation and promotion of their cultural heritage so that the future generations also have a good knowledge of their ancient culture.

Meanwhile, Chauhan honoured the winners of various competitions held during the five-day festival.

#chamba