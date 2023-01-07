Curtains on 5-day Manali Winter Carnival

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 6

The final rounds of various events and competitions such as traditional fashion show, folk and dance, folk instruments and talent show, etc were held on the concluding day of the five-day National-level Winter Carnival at Manali today.

The 10 remaining participants of the ‘Voice of Carnival’ mesmerised the audience on the occasion.

Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur honoured various associations and individuals during the ‘Samman Samaroh’ at the jam-packed Manu Rangshala. The winners of various contests and events will be awarded by the chief guest during the closing ceremony.

On the fourth cultural evening yesterday, the second round of the ‘Winter Queen’ pageant was held and all 27 contestants dressed in traditional attires of different states of the country walked the ramp. Apart from Kullu’s pattu and traditional dresses of Chamba and Shimla, the costumes of states such as Odisha, Gujarat and Punjab, etc, presented a glimpse of the Indian culture. The spectator’s gallery echoed with a thunder of applause as the beauties walked the ramp.

A “hair queen” competition was also held today. First, the top 12 contestants were selected then top six and in the grand finale to be held later, the three winners will be declared.

Meanwhile, singers Divya Srivastava, Vicky Chauhan, Mamta Bhardwaj and Neeru Chandni mesmerised listeners and made them dance on their songs. Artistes from Ludhiana gave a scintillating performance on a patriotic song, while a group from Punjab’s Nabha too enthralled the audience.

Further, the performances by artistes of Naggar’s Dance Art Cultural Forum, Kullu Cultural Group, Kullu Music World Studio, Rudra The Ultimate Kullu, Bir Cultural Group Shillihar, Bhuntar, and Manu Hadimba Club, Kullu, captivated the spectators.

Poet Vaishali Bisht took a dig at social evils with her poem ‘Dard Har Maas Ka’, which left everybody spellbound.