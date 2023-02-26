Curtains on weeklong International Shivratri Fair in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 25

The weeklong International Shivratri Fair concluded here today with great fervour. Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi presided over the closing ceremony.

200 Deities’ congregation On the last day of the festival, Chauhata ki Jatar, a congregation of more than 200 deities, was organised in the town

A large number of people paid obeisance to the deities & sought blessings

DC Arindam Chaudhary presented honorarium to the deities on behalf of the fair committee Vicky Chauhan enthrals audience Singer Vicky Chauhan captivated the audience during the last cultural night of the weeklong International Shivratri Fair in Mandi

Padma Devi, Naveen Kumar, BK Chauhan, Labh Singh, Bhagat Ram, Yugal Kumar & other artistes also performed

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was the chief guest of the event

He also participated in the shobha yatra of Raj Madhav, the presiding deity of the event. Earlier, the minister offered prayers at Raj Madhav and Baba Bhootnath temples.

Addressing a gathering at Padal ground, the minister said, “The state government is fulfilling the guarantees mentioned in the manifesto. In the coming time, all guarantees like Rs 1,500 to women, 300 units of free electricity and buying milk from farmers etc. will be fulfilled.”

Targeting the BJP, he said, “The state was left with a debt of about Rs 75,000 crore by the previous BJP government, which affected the financial condition of the state. Now, the government headed by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is mobilising economic resources so that the pace of development can be accelerated.”

He said efforts were being made to make the state a fruit hub. “Through the HP Shiva project, the low-lying areas of the state are being linked with horticulture so that the state can be made a fruit hub and the economic condition of the people gets strengthened,” he added.

“The Mandi Shivratri Fair has become a source of spiritual inspiration for the entire world. The festival also reflects prosperity, brotherhood and love. This unique amalgamation of folk culture with Shaivism, Vaishnavism and folk faith is a unique experience for all,” he said.

The minister said, “This is a festival of Dev Samaj and it is for the first time that the government has given over Rs 1 crore to Dev Samaj in Mandi on the occasion of Shivratri. It is the responsibility of all of us to be aware of our culture and traditions and protect these, so that the coming generations can also feel proud of their rich culture and traditions.” He appealed to the youth to respect their rich culture and take it forward.

The minister also gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner and chairman of the fair committee Arindam Chaudhary welcomed the chief guest.