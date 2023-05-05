Custody of HPSSC ex-Secy extended

Hamirpur, May 4
A district court today extended the judicial custody of Jitender Kanwar, former Secretary of the dissolved HPSSC, till May 17 in the paper leak case. The court rejected the bail applications of three others and sent them to judicial custody, too. Kanwar’s bail application will be heard on May 8.
