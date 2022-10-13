Cut in defence budget risky: Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 12

The reduction in defence budget by the Centre would cost the country dearly. It would prove a compromise with national security. This was stated by Wing Cdr. (Retd) Anuma Acharya, spokesperson, AICC, today.

She said that it was unfortunate that the BJP-led government compared the Indian defence system with Pakistan, a country seven times smaller. She stated that India shared borders with China and could not afford to take defence lightly. Speaking on the Agniveer scheme, she said this was neither good for recruits nor for the nation.

