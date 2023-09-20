Cutting across party lines, MLAs stress need to decongest Shimla

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 19

Cutting across party lines, legislators today expressed concern over indiscriminate construction activity in Shimla. They stressed the need to decongest the state capital by shifting government offices to some other place to avert a catastrophe in future.

During a debate in the Vidhan Sabha on the damage caused by heavy rain, landslides and floods in the state, Hoshiyar Singh, Independent MLA from Dehra, said that even a mild tremor could cause devastation in both Shimla and Dharamsala, considering reckless and haphazard construction carried out in violation of norms.

The state has over 25,000 unauthorised structures built in violation of norms and awaiting regularisation. Environmentalists and experts expressing concern over unregulated construction activity also echoed in the Vidhan Sabha during the debate on remedial measures to avert natural calamities.

Hoshiyar Singh said, “Shimla is not at all safe and to avert a catastrophe due to heavy rain or an earthquake, I urge the Chief Minister to shift some of the government offices to other places.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MLA from Theog Kuldeep Rathore also stressed the need to ensure that constructions were regulated and in conformity with the building norms. “It is a matter of probe as to who allowed an eight-storey building to come up at Anni in Kullu district. Also, we need to check construction activity on riverbeds and too close to rivers,” he added.

Both Hoshiyar Singh and Rathore said that more precaution should be taken during the construction of roads and buildings through structural stability, soil testing and geological studies. They also stressed the need to ensure that there was no construction on nullahs and proper drainage was there.

The MLAs said that the government should impose a penalty on the Pong Dam and make the BBMB bear the cost of channelling water, as it had caused damage to fertile land and homes of people in Kangra. Other participants in the debate, too, said that both ruling and Opposition must join hands to bring the Himachal economy back on track by seeking liberal financial assistance from the Central Government.

