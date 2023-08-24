Cutting of hills threatens road links to Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, August 23

Cutting of hills for four lane road project from Ranital to Kangra and for private development on the Gaggal-Dharamsala national highway road is threatening vital road links to Dharamsala.

Some people were also resorting to hill cutting along the Dharamsala-Gaggal road for development purpose. The approach roads to the top of the hill have been made from the national highway illegally. The cutting of hill was now threatening the main road leading from Gaggal airport to Dharamsala. After heavy rains the entire hill on the road has started sliding and it threatens the main road linking Dharamsala.

Interestingly, the cutting of hills has been going on for the past few months. Many people have complained to the district administration regarding this and the threat it poses to the national highway leading from Gaggal to Dharamsala. The district administration has also written to the national highway authorities regarding the issue but no action has been taken against those cutting the hill.

DC Kangra, Nipun Jindal said that he had written to the highway authorities in the district and at Shimla regarding illegal cutting of hill on the Dharamsala-Gaggal road and other parts of the district. However, the department has not responded.

As per rules, no razing of hills or construction can be carried out within 24 metres or about 80 feet from the national highway.

Massive cutting of hills has taken place on the Ranital-Kangra road for four laning of road project. At some spots just outside Ranital area cutting of hills has created active sliding zones. Last week one person lost his life after boulder fell on his vehicle in the said region. At some portions, landslides were threatening the Ranital-Kangra road. In case the road gets blocked due to landslides Kangra district will lose a vital double lane road link.

People in the region fear that the way cutting of hills was taking place for the Ranital-Kangra stretch of road, it might create permanent sliding zones in the area like the Chandigarh-Shimla road.

