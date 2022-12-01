CWG medallist from Himachal Pradesh gets Arjuna Award 2022

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 30

Three-time Commonwealth medallist Vikas Thakur has been conferred with the Arjuna Award by President Droupadi Murmu for the year 2022 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The 29-year-old weightlifter, who hails from Patnaun village, had bagged a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham in the 96-kg category. He had also won silver and bronze medals at the CWG in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

Vikas, who is currently serving in the Indian Air Force, received a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh along with a certificate and a bronze statue of Arjuna. He said now his aim was to win gold for the country at the Asian Games 2023, which are due to be held in China.

He said the news had come as a surprise to him, but it was heart-warming to receive the honour. He was accompanied by his parents Asha Thakur and Brijlal Thakur.