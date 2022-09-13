CWG medallists to be felicitated as per new sports policy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 12

Athletes from the state, who won medals at the Commonwealth Games, will get cash awards as per the new sports policy that was enacted a few months back. As per the policy, the CWG medallists will get Rs 50 lakh for gold, Rs 30 lakh for silver and Rs 20 lakh for bronze.

“Two athletes won medals while one other participated from the state at the CWG 2022. Renuka Thakur was part of the Indian Women’s Cricket team, which won the silver medal. Weightlifter Vikas Thakur won silver medals. Meanwhile, boxer Ashish Chaudhary failed to enter the medal round,” said an official. “The process for seeking additional budget has been initiated and medallist will soon get the cash award,” the official said.

Rajesh Bhandari, who was the chef de mission of the Indian contingent to Birmingham, said the increased cash awards would encourage and motivate the sportspersons to perform better.